Bolt Threads’ Mushroom “UnLeather” Mylo Awarded Prestigious Vegan Certification

Eurofins | Chem-MAP announces that Bolt Threads‘ innovative plant-based material Mylo Unleather has been verified as a vegan material following the successful completion of the Eurofins Vegan Verification Programme, which involves the analysis of all inputs for the presence of animal DNA. Mylo is one of the first vegan new materials to receive this verification.

“A planet of 10 billion people cannot live like a planet of 1 billion people and in our resource-constrained world, now is the time for meaningful innovation”

Mylo looks and feels like animal leather and as such is currently used by world-leading brands such as adidas, Stella McCartney, lululemon and Kering. Created from mycelium – the underground root structure of fungi – the material is certified bio-based and is developed using a highly efficient process that is deliberately designed to have a low environmental impact. For example, the mycelium used to make Mylo is grown in less than two weeks using vertical farming techniques in a facility that runs on 100% renewable energy.

The Vegan Verification testing programme was developed specifically for the apparel and footwear industries to provide assurance to manufacturers in these industries that products sold and marketed as vegan do not contain animal derivatives. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) DNA analysis is comprehensive as it has the potential to detect all components of fish, mammal, bird, insect, crustacean and mollusc species in a single test. This testing system, combined with detailed document review and manufacturing process risk assessment, makes Eurofins’ Chem-MAP protocol one of the most thorough vegan verification programmes available on the market today.

“We are proud to receive this thorough vegan certification from such a prestigious institution and consider it a testament to our rigorous production process”

“A planet of 10 billion people cannot live like a planet of 1 billion people and in our resource-constrained world, now is the time for meaningful innovation to develop eco-friendly alternatives to the materials people know and love,” said Libby Sommer, Director of Sustainability at Bolt Threads. “We are proud to receive this thorough vegan certification from such a prestigious institution and consider it a testament to our rigorous production process that keeps both people’s health and the planet in mind.”

“The Chem-MAP team is proud to award the Vegan Verification Mark to Mylo™ in recognition of this vegan material innovation. The world-class scientists and engineers at Bolt Threads show that it is possible to develop high-quality vegan materials made with green chemistry and without animal DNA,” explains Georgina Mawer, Head of the Eurofins | Chem-MAP – Vegan Verification Programme.

Share article: share

share

share

email