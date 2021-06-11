British Fashion Brand VEGAN Happy Launches in the USA

After being inundated with orders from the US, dynamic British vegan entrepreneur Lorri Delahunty decided to bring her VEGAN Happy brand to the United States. “We realised we couldn’t serve our customers well in the US due to the massive increase in postage costs because of the pandemic, so we set up shop in the US a few months ago, with a base near Boston, MA,” she says.

“Now we’re being worn by celebrities in the UK and have a base in America. It’s a dream come true!”

VEGAN Happy has created a fast-growing range of affordable and stylish vegan clothing for men, women and children. The brand guarantees great quality is 100% cruelty-free, and features a subtle vegan message or logo that suits all ages and genders.

“We are very excited about this expansion of VEGAN Happy – and a little nervous too! It was only a few years ago that I was sitting at my kitchen table in provincial Britain with a small selection of t-shirts and jogging bottoms. Now we’re being worn by celebrities in the UK and have a base in America. It’s a dream come true,” Delahunty continues. “The vegan scene is alive and our customers in the US are wonderful. My dream is to walk into a mall or vegan café and see someone wearing a VEGAN Happy sweatshirt!”

As in the UK, VEGAN Happy works with ethical supply partners in the US and the garments are made with ethical and vegan yarns and inks. In addition, 10% of the brand’s profits are donated to animal rescues and shelters.

“Our second goal in starting VEGAN Happy, apart from the entirely selfish reason of wanting to dress in beautiful vegan clothes that fit our style, was to raise money for vegan activism and animal rescue projects,” reveals Delahunty.

“We’ve already partnered with an amazing animal shelter in the US that we support: www.angelheartsrescue.org – a Kansas City-based non-profit that helps homeless people in KC get their pets medical care, food and shelter.”

Learn more about the VEGAN Happy brand at www.veganhappyclothing.com.

