Canada Goose Confirms it Will Stop Using Fur By 2022

After pledging last April to use only “reclaimed” fur by 2022 as part of a new sustainability plan; outdoor clothing manufacturer Canada Goose has announced that it will phase out the use of all fur in its products by the end of next year.

The Toronto-based firm had come under increasing scrutiny for its use of coyote fur and joins the tidal wave of major fashion brands leaving fur behind for good.

Having recently launched what it claims to be its most sustainable parka to date, Canada Goose is now pursuing more sustainable production practices, with a commitment to reduce emissions by more than 80% from current levels by 2025. The company claims that dropping animal fur is part of this transformation, as well as a reflection of changes in consumer lifestyles.

The company has also come under huge pressure from animal rights group PETA, with over 500,000 people participating in its online petitions and store protests against Canada Goose. Although the Canadian clothing brand appears to be leaving one cruel practice behind, it still engages in goose-down production, despite cruelty-free alternatives emerging on the market, such as Ethical Down Kapok.

Canada Goose is just one of the latest fashion producers to make such a commitment to ending the use of animal fur, with sportswear giant Adidas also announcing a total ban on fur use in its product range, making it the 1500th clothing and footwear company to do so.

“This is a significant step forward toward building a more humane and sustainable world. We applaud Canada Goose’s commitment to end the use of all fur by late 2022 and the leadership position they are taking in their industry,” commented Barbara Cartwright, CEO of Humane Canada.

