Canada: PureK Holdings Acquires Vegan Beauty Brand No BS Skincare

PureK Holdings, a plant-based wellness company based in Canada, recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with DTC Brands to acquire all of the outstanding shares of No BS Skincare, a manufacturer of vegan beauty products, which contain no potentially harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulphates, phthalates and synthetic fragrances.

PureK Holdings’ key growth areas are in the skincare and pet categories, global market entries and omnichannel expansions. With the addition of No B.S. Skincare to its portfolio, PureK Holdings is positioned to benefit from the expected strong growth in the global cruelty-free skincare and sustainable beauty markets.

“No B.S. Skincare’s unique approach is a perfect fit with PureK Holdings’ holistic wellness growth strategy. We see synergies in our shared mission to provide consumers with plant-based wellness products through the powerful combination of nature and science,” said Kathy Casey, CEO of PureK Holdings.

Share article: share

share

share

email