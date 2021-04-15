Canussa Launches Vegan Ballerinas Made From Corn Waste

Canussa, the vegan and sustainable fashion brand, has launched the ballerina of the season, in collaboration with El Naturalista. Made with leather from corn waste and manufactured in Spain, the footwear is 100% vegan.

María Cano, CEO of Canussa comments, “Consumers were asking us for footwear that was as comfortable as a slipper and as elegant as a shoe. So far there was no footwear on the market that met these conditions and that was 100% vegan and sustainable, so we decided to get down to work and create these ballerinas so that Canussa women could feel comfortable and elegant in any environment”.

The new ballerina joins the company’s line of vegan bags, backpacks, belts, wallets, cardholders and trainers.

“When designing this shoe, we have studied its durability and therefore we have used high-quality materials, water-resistant and that allow the maximum use of the footwear” Cano adds.

Canussa products may be ordered free of charge within Europe. For more information on the company, contact them here.

