Cariuma’s Bamboo-Based Vegan Slip-Ons Have Been Waitlisted 20K Times

As Vogue this week reflects on the rise of the vegan sneaker, Cariuma announces that its hotly anticipated Polka Dot, Leopard, and Zebra prints on ultra sustainable IBI Bamboo Fabrication go live today, 8th September. Even better – Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian Rainforest for every pair sold.

The Brazilian brand was founded as a stance against the wasteful practices inherent in fast fashion, working exclusively with ethical factories and utilising only natural and recycled premium materials. This March, Cariuma launched what it claimed to be the lowest ever carbon footprint for any sneaker on the market to date.

Rocketing consumer demand for sustainable footwear

The global sustainable footwear market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to 2026 with consumers becoming increasingly conscious in their consumer choices around the world. Other manufacturers in this category include Tom’s, Veja, and Allbirds – which announced last week its intention to become a publicly listed company.

The new Cariuma range is crafted from a one-piece lightweight Bamboo-knit upper and Sugar Cane EVA outsole and has been designed with what the company describes as a “perfectly ergonomic shape to make eco-friendly sneakers that are much comfier than anything you have put on your feet”. The company reports that all of its materials are premium quality and tested for durability, creating sustainability through the longevity of the product life cycle.



“For the Cariuma team, this launch is more than just a label on one pair of shoes, but a true statement to the industry at large – that we will continue to commit ourselves to break boundaries and innovating towards a better earth,” commented the brand earlier this year.

The new range is available now at cariuma.com and you can follow the brand at www.instagram.com/cariuma/

Share article: share

share

share

email