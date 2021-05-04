F.A.K.E Movement Launches First Ever Immersive 3D Vegan Fashion Event, The F.A.K.E Universe

With a mission to support vegan and ethical small businesses and take sustainability, transparency and digitalisation to the next level, the F.A.K.E Movement (Fashion for Animal Kingdom and the Environment) launches “The F.A.K.E Universe“: a three-dimensional online experience that allows visitors to discover vegan fashion brands, attend thought-provoking conferences, and visit a digital vegan museum and network with like-minded people.

This free digital event will feature the F.A.K.E Marketplace, which will allow visitors to discover vegan, ethical brands from around the world, chat face-to-face with designers and enjoy special discounts. The F.A.K.E Museum will feature inspirational content and art from emerging and established artists such as Sarah Fererra, a former exhibitor at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris.

In collaboration with HappyCow, The F.A.K.E Food Court will allow visitors to order vegan food online from local vegan restaurants.

The F.A.K.E Conference Room will host speakers including Soreyda Benedit-Begley, (SOREYDA, award-winning fashion designer) – “From sweatshop in Honduras to award-winning fashion designer”, Ryuji Chua (Peace by Vegan / Surge) – “How to advocate for the voiceless”, Noa Ben Moshe (Founder, Style with a Smile) and Hannah Michaud, (Founder, Beyond Leather) – “Veganism in sustainable fashion”.

At the F.A.K.E information stand, talented stylist Thalia Castro-Vega will help visitors make smarter and more conscious buying decisions.

Every visitor will receive a F.A.K.E Goodie Bag when participating in the F.A.K.E Universe.

“This is the most interactive virtual event we’ve ever created,” says Jonathan Ohayon, founder of F.A.K.E. “This type of event is nothing our movement has seen before. The F.A.K.E universe will be the closest thing to the experience of meeting in real life in the midst of a global pandemic that we all miss.”

