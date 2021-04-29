Google Analytics Data Reveals UK Trends in Vegan and Cruelty-Free Beauty

A study by online store Shop Like You Give a Damn looked at the most Googled vegan and cruelty-free beauty, makeup and skincare phrases, as well as products and brands in the UK, including differences by country and city. The results also show the most searched beauty and cosmetics brands in each location; interestingly, people in the Scottish city of Aberdeen are very interested in cruelty-free makeup brushes!

Based on average monthly searches from 2021, it was found that UK customers look more often for vegan beauty, cosmetics, makeup and brushes rather than for cruelty-free beauty, cosmetics, makeup and brushes. However, they prefer to search for cruelty-free makeup brands rather than vegan makeup brands.

Most popular brands by location

Sigma, Makeup Revolution and Barry M are the top searched for cruelty-free and vegan makeup brands in the UK

Sigma is most searched for in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and Sutton

Makeup Revolution is most popular in London, Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Bristol

Revolution Hair is most popular in Milford, Kirkcaldy, Coventry, Altrincham and Shrewsbury

Makeup Obsession is most popular in London, Birmingham, Shrewsbury, Hitchin and Aberdeen

Barry M is most popular in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Bristol

Key findings by country:

England and Northern Ireland have the most interest in ‘vegan makeup’

Scotland and Wales have the most interest in ‘cruelty-free makeup’

Key findings by city

‘Vegan beauty’, ‘vegan cosmetics’, ‘vegan makeup’, ‘vegan makeup brushes’, ‘cruelty-free cosmetics’, ‘cruelty-free makeup’, ‘cruelty-free makeup brands’ search terms are most popular in London

‘Vegan makeup brands’ is most popular in Brierley Hill

‘Cruelty-free beauty’ is most popular in Altrincham and in Aberdeen

‘Cruelty-free makeup brushes’ is also most popular in Aberdeen

Key findings by county:

Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire mostly search for vegan makeup (UK)

Kent and Greater London mostly search for both vegan makeup (UK) and cruelty-free makeup (UK)

Buckinghamshire, Devon and Cheshire look most often for cruelty-free makeup brands (UK)

Essex searches mostly for cruelty-free makeup (UK) and cruelty-free makeup brands (UK)

Suffolk has eyes on cruelty-free cosmetics whereas Hampshire prefers to search for vegan cosmetics

West Midlands and Lancashire search most often for vegan makeup brands (UK)

West Sussex searches for vegan and cruelty-free makeup brushes while Warwickshire prefers to search for vegan makeup brushes and Bristol for cruelty-free makeup brushes

East Sussex mostly searches for cruelty-free beauty whereas Surrey prefers to search for vegan beauty

Lastly, Essex mostly looks for cruelty-free makeup (UK) and cruelty-free makeup brands (UK)

