Kering Ends Use of Fur at All Its Fashion Houses, Including Balenciaga & Bottega Veneta

Luxury fashion group Kering has announced that from next year, none of its fashion houses will use real animal fur. This includes Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, and Saint Laurent.

Kering’s use of fur will cease completely with next year’s Fall 2022 collections. The company will still use other animal fibres, but says it has created a set of animal welfare standards that will continue to be applied.

Allen Zelden, president of digital eco-conscious forum FUTUREVVORLD, hailed the news as an example of the power of conscious consumerism.

“Government didn’t influence Kering to ditch fur, critical consumption did,” he said. “Ultimately, voting with our wallets is the greatest form of activism we can take. If consumer power can influence Kering to completely ditch fur, just imagine what the future of food will look like!”

In recent years, several fashion and clothing brands have announced they will stop using fur, including Canada Goose and Adidas. Other companies are working on solutions to make fur obsolete — such as Furoid SE, which is developing cell-cultured fur.

“For many years, Kering has sought to take the lead in sustainability, guided by a vision of luxury that is inseparable from the very highest environmental and social values and standards,” said François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering. “The time has now come to take a further step forward by ending the use of fur in all our collections. The world has changed, along with our clients, and luxury naturally needs to adapt to that.”

