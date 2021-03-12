KVD Beauty Gets Image Refresh, Hires Tattoo Scene ‘It Girl’ as Global Director of Tattoo Artistry

KVD caused a stir in the industry back in 2008 with its unconventional approach to beauty, at a time when people with tattoos were not considered part of the mainstream. Founded by tattoo artist and TV personality Katherine Von Drachenberg, AKA Kat Von D, who sold the brand to Kendo, the cruelty-free cosmetics producer now unveils an updated brand image as it continues as KVD Beauty.

KVD now stands for Kara, Veritas, Decora – Latin for value, truth, beauty.

With KVD’s highly pigmented, high-performance vegan make-up, the brand’s belief system is to include outsiders, to offer art an unlimited space, to celebrate individuality and to be aware of the world we live in. KVD is 100% vegan and animal-free. The brand says it is committed to greater sustainability and uses fully recyclable packaging, recycled materials and refillable vials where possible.

KVD Beauty’s new advertising campaign can already be seen on the website and social media channels, with additional information on marketing materials, product launches and much more. There will also be new product packaging to match the new brand image. While the brand itself will be given a fresh new look, its well-known products and popular bestsellers such as its iconic Tattoo Liner Eyeliner, Lolita Everlasting Liquid Lipstick and Lock-It Foundation will retain their high performance and the formulations will also remain the same.

As part of the new revamped brand image, KVD Beauty also announces its first Global Director of Tattoo Artistry, Miryam Lumpini. Lumpini is an “It Girl” from the Los Angeles tattoo scene. She grew up in a rural area of Sweden and migrated to the US to pursue her passion for tattoo art. Today, she tattoos well-known celebrities such as Jhené Aiko, Keke Palmer and Kehlani. Lumpini will serve as in-house tattoo art expert and support creative initiatives by developing tattoo-inspired designs for marketing and products and creating content for makeup art.

“Working with KVD Beauty is a dream come true for me,” says Lumpini. “I’ve always been a big fan of the brand – it’s creating more acceptance for tattoo culture and encouraging the community to look at it as a form of self-expression. In the past, tattoos were stigmatised and anyone who had one was labelled a rebel. KVD Beauty, however, has recognised them as an art form and given a chance to artists like me who were otherwise overlooked in the beauty industry.”

Share article: share

share

share

email