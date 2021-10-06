Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories Makeup Launches Vegan Eye Shadow Palette

Lady Gaga’s beauty brand Haus Laboratories introduces the Love For Sale Shadow Palette, released in the run-up to the album of the same name by Lady Gaga and legendary jazz singer Tony Bennett, which will be released on 1st October featuring the duo’s renditions of the Cole Porter songbook.

Developed in Italy, the vegan eye shadows are now available in 18 shades ranging from matte shades and are suitable for all skin tones.

Haus Laboratories was founded in 2019 by Gaga as a “global, digital-native makeup brand that celebrates art, colour and self-love”. Haus Labs is known for its eyeliners in liquid, micro-tip, kajal and gel pencils, lipsticks, Lip Crayons, award-winning The Edge Precision Brow Pencils, and PhD Hybrid Lip Oils. All products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Founder Lady Gaga commented, “Haus Labs invites you to return to GLAM with the high impact, formulated eyeshadows in my new limited edition Love For Sale Shadow Palette. Just like me, these shadows come from Italy. Featuring eighteen shades, this palette has all the colours you could want for a classic ‘day and night’ transformation and is my go-to choice for all my current looks – from stage to everyday. This palette has been made with love, is vegan and animal-free and was inspired by my new jazz duet album with Tony Bennett, ‘Love For Sale’ I’ve named some of the shades after female jazz icons I’ve always looked up to, along with some of the songs they’ve sung for decades. As I always say, you don’t have to be an artist to look like art, or a singer to sing your heart out. Just live colourfully.”

The Love For Sale Shadow Palette is available on HausLabs.com and Amazon.com. For every limited-edition Love For Sale palette sold on hauslabs.com, Haus Labs will donate $1 to Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto’s Exploring the Arts Organization in support of their mission to transform the lives of youth through arts education.

HOUSE LABORATORIES // @houselabs // www.hauslabs.com // #houselabs

