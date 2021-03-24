Lug Launches First-Ever PETA-Approved Vegan Leather Collection

Lug, a popular lifestyle brand specialising in fashionable handbags and accessories, announces the launch of its first-ever vegan leather collection, which debuted live on the QVC show Saturday Morning Q on 20 March 2021. The new handbag collection is certified as PETA-Approved vegan.

“I’ve never been a leather bag kind of gal. I’ve always been able to design everything I want in a bag in nylon and man-made fabrications. I like the look of leather and wanted to explore designing with a new medium, but insisted that if we were going to develop a leather-looking collection, it had to be vegan leather. I’ve been very fussy about the quality, the hand-feel, and how the fabrication can handle our vivid color palette and detailing,” said Lug Designer and co-founder Ami Richter.

“We are very proud of the debut of our new vegan leather collection. We had very high standards for ourselves and insisted on a proper finish when launching this collection. The bags had to be stylish, look and feel like real leather and include customer-focused details in each design. Anyone who knows Lug knows that we are all about family and community and we love to cater to our customers’ wants and daily needs,” said Jason Richter, also co-founder of Lug.

The collection will initially launch with three product options and is expected to expand significantly in the future. Available online at www.luglife.com and www.qvc.com in a wide range of everyday colour options.

