Luxury Miami Brand niLuu Unveils Biodegradable Vegan Silk

niLuu is a luxury loungewear brand with a difference — all the silk it uses is vegan and made in a sustainable, socially responsible way. While other vegan silk producers such as Bolt Threads are creating bioengineered silk, the concept of niLuu’s biodegradable vegan silk loungewear is unique to this female-led brand.

Based in the US, niLuu was founded and designed by Nilufer Bracco, who has a passion for sustainability and animal welfare. She set out to create luxurious loungewear that not only supports the health of the planet, but also creates economic opportunities for women in her home country of Turkey.

“It is a dream come true: to create beautiful and unique luxury products … an end to animal cruelty, and empowering women”

All of niLuu’s pieces are produced in Turkey, and the company ensures fair wages, a safe working environment, and workplace benefits for all workers. The company’s range includes kimonos, wrap tops, pillowcases, sleep masks, and more.

The vegan silk is made from Cupro, a PETA-approved fibre derived from cotton byproducts. It is biodegradable and sustainably made using a closed-loop process. Waste from the production process is recycled and used to generate power, meaning almost none goes to landfill. 40% of the energy consumed by the plant is from renewable sources.

niLuu is also part of the 1% For The Planet scheme, donating 1% of its revenue to environmental causes.

“It is a dream come true: to create beautiful and unique luxury products, while also supporting the causes I care deeply about: a better environment for our children, an end to animal cruelty, and empowering women in Turkey by creating better jobs,” says Bracco.

