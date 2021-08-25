Mexico’s Cactus Leather Brand Desserto Receives Another PETA Award in UK

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), once again recognizes Desserto, the Mexican biomaterial made from cactus, at its fifth annual PETA Vegan Homeware Awards in the UK, which recognizes designers and brands that meet the growing demand for sustainable and compassionate décor.

This time the Mexican brand, from Adriano Di Marti Company, was honored by PETA in the materials category. Aline Dürr’s practical guide Vegan Interior Design took home the Essential Reading Award, while the Innovation Award went to Gus*Modern for its luxurious recycled apple skin and apple peel designs.

This award brings Desserto’s total number of international awards to 8:

Material ConneXion 2020 in New York, USA Green Product Award 2020 in Germany Monte Carlo Fashion Week 2020 in Monaco Good Design Award Gold Accolade in the Fashion Impact 2020 in Australia Second runner-up in the LMVH Innovation Award in France Innovation Award presented by Samsung Design Icons 2020, Architectural Digest Mexico and Latin America PETA’s Compassionate Business Award 2021 PETA Vegan Homeware Awards 2021

Click here to read the fascinating interview with the Desserto founders who speak in depth about the leather industry and the benefits of this cactus alternative.

Share article: share

share

share

email