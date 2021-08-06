MSL Supports The Body Shop & Other Cosmetics Companies in Commitment to Developing Vegan Products

This year, the global vegan cosmetics industry was projected to be worth approximately $21.4 billion by 2027. To support the commitment of companies in this industry to a vegan lifestyle, MSL Solution Providers conducts microbiological testing using animal-free culture media and without animal testing.

The breakthrough VeganSure® solution replaces all animal ingredients with plant-based or synthetic alternatives to ensure the safety of a cosmetic product without compromising vegan ethics.

With this innovative testing solution, brands can take a 360° approach and ensure that their formulations are animal-free from development to microbiological testing. As part of its commitment to deliver 100% vegan formulas of its products by 2023, The Body Shop was one of the first companies to start switching micro-challenge testing to VeganSure solutions.

Anne-Laure Fonteneau, Head of R&D Bath & Body, Haircare at The Body Shop, comments: “The introduction of VeganSure for our microbiological challenge tests was a natural decision. For us, going vegan was a natural step. MSL’s VeganSure solution allows us to offer fully tested and regulatory approved products, which supports our goal of becoming 100% vegan.”

Angela Davies, CEO and founder of MSL Solution Providers, says: “For the growing number of vegan cosmetics and personal care companies, it can be a challenge to ensure the microbiological safety of their products while staying true to their principles. This is exactly where VeganSure can help. It offers brands a robust, but completely animal-free solution for testing. We’re delighted that The Body Shop, a major player in the beauty industry, has been so involved in validating VeganSure, and we’re proud to support the company on its journey to becoming a fully vegan brand.”

Mandatory testing in this industry typically relies on standard culture media and neutralizers derived from animal byproducts. However, VeganSure replaces all animal ingredients with plant-based or synthetic alternatives, such as enzymes from papaya, soybeans, sugars from potatoes, cornmeal and plant-based peptones.

This innovative solution is registered with the Vegan Society trademark and is performed in an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited testing laboratory at MSL Solution Providers. Separate workflows are ensured to avoid cross-contamination. VeganSure also meets all requirements of UK and EU cosmetic regulations.

For more information about VeganSure testing, visit www.msl.io/vegansure.html.

Share article: share

share

share

email