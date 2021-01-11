US Haircare Brand R+Co Launches Sustainable Line with 100% Recyclable Packaging

Miami-based hair care brand R+Co has launched BLEU, one of the first luxury ranges to use exclusively recycled and recyclable packaging. The products are available widely throughout the US.

For BLEU’s packaging, R+Co has made extensive use of post-consumer resources such as discarded plastics. All bottles and jars in the range are made with recycled materials, while tubes are made from compostable bioresin sugar cane plastic. Canisters are made from aluminium, which is widely recycled.

Meanwhile, cartons are made with 100 percent recycled paper and printed with soy-based inks. Each product contains a piece of paper embedded with seeds, which can be planted to grow wildflowers.

The company has partnered with One Tree Planted to donate a percentage of the sale of each product to reforestation projects.

The products in the BLEU range are divided into four “families” according to their benefits — Repair & Moisture, Volume, Essentials, and Color. The families are represented by the colours green, purple, blue, and red respectively.

All of R+Co’s products have been certified as vegan by Cruelty-Free International. The market for vegan and eco-friendly hair care is growing rapidly, and R+Co is one of many companies to respond by introducing new options — another is sustainable hair care brand Aveda, which recently announced it would be removing all animal products from its formulas.

“R+Co was based on the premise of a collective — bringing together hair and beauty’s top talent to create a super line based on a shared vision,” said R+Co president Dan Langer. “The beautiful thing about a collective is that it creates opportunities for collaboration, and also moments to showcase a singular vision. R+Co Bleu is a celebration of the career of Garren, one of the co-founders of R+Co, and is an unadulterated expression of the glamour and transformation that is synonymous with his work.”

The BLEU line is available from some Neiman Marcus stores, NeimanMarcus.com, RandCo.com, and certain salons.

