Nike Reveals Happy Pineapple Collection Made from Piñatex Pineapple Leather

Nike has unveiled its latest range of sustainable footwear with its Happy Pineapple Collection. Featuring seven new editions, the range is made with the latest generation Piñatex, a sustainable plant-based alternative to leather made using pineapple leaves.

The collection comprises seven sneaker editions across five styles; the Free Run Trail Premium, the Air Max 90, the Air Max 95, Air Force One, and the Air-Zoom Type. Complete with an embroidered pineapple graphic as a nod to the range’s sustainable credentials, the move is part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative with the aim of becoming carbon neutral.

Made from pineapple leaves which are the byproduct of existing agriculture, Piñatex is a natural, sustainably sourced, cruelty-free material made by London-based B-Corp ANANAS ANAM. Founded by Dr. Carmen Hijosa, the brand claims that Piñatex is the most sustainable plant-based alternative to leather commercially available at scale today.

Nike is one of the first brands to use the new generation Piñatex, with other sportswear companies like Adidas opting for a biodegradable mycelium-based leather alternative known as Mylo to meet its own sustainability goals. Meanwhile, Dutch footwear brand Mercer Amsterdam has produced sustainable trainers incorporating vegan leather made from wine waste.

“Design is a connecting tool between people, economics and the environment – and out of this communion, understanding, and respect, new ideas and products with integrity can come about,” explains Dr. Carmen Jiosa, Founder and Chief Creative & Innovation Officer for Ananas Anam.

