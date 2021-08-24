Noskin: The Vegan, Peta-Approved, Unisex Fashion Label Worn by Courtney Barnett

Starting out in Melbourne during the pandemic of 2020, Australian fashion label Noskin was set up with the goal of changing the perception of ethical and vegan clothing. Known for its durable, sustainable clothing that is made to last, the brand is endorsed by singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett and looks set to make sustainable clothing even cooler.

Noskin aims to avoid the whims of fast fashion trends, instead producing products such as its straight-cut jeans crafted from a premium Japanese Kaihara Indigo selvedge utilizing a recycled cotton blend. Other pieces, such as its versatile Hemp Worker shirt are made with organic hemp and cotton, while its plant-based leather combat boots are hand-constructed in an all-vegan factory in Brazil.

Designed to be truly unisex, Noskin takes take great care to ensure its products fit both men and women. The goal for the brand is to prove that well-considered design and durability have a place in ethical fashion, with no compromise to aesthetics or style. Proudly carrying the ‘PETA Approved Vegan’ accreditation, Noskin holds veganism as a core value, as well as a commitment to providing a sustainable alternative to the highly destructive fashion industry.

“There are still a lot of animal products within fashion,” he says. “Our goal is to change the perception of vegan and sustainable clothing by being design and aesthetics led.” Noskin director Tony Corrales told Broadsheet.

“Transparency is key, and I think that’s the same for a brand our size or one as big as H&M,” says Corrales. “Fashion is a tough industry and an environmentally damaging industry … It’s about supporting where people are trying to get to, so that the next generation of brands can collectively have a much better impact than what the current set of brands is doing.”

Share article: share

share

share

email