Online Fashion Marketplace Immaculate Vegan Raises £400K After Trebling YOY Turnover

Immaculate Vegan, an online marketplace for premium vegan fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products, has raised £400,000 in its first investment round. Investors included SFC Capital, Bran Investments, and Beyond the Polaris.

Since Immaculate Vegan was launched in 2019, its monthly sales have trebled year on year. In the second quarter of 2021, the London-based company saw its highest sales yet, with turnover ahead of target.

Immaculate Vegan now carries thousands of ethical, sustainable products and has customers across the UK, the US, and Europe. The new funding will go towards further developing and marketing the platform.

The vegan fashion sector is growing rapidly, with the global vegan women’s fashion market expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% between 2020 and 2027. Many conventional fashion brands are also beginning to phase out animal products, with several banning fur over the past year.

“We are delighted to have successfully raised our first investment round and brought on board some wonderful investors with a great track record of success, who can help take Immaculate Vegan to the next stage,” said Annick Ireland, Founding Director of Immaculate Vegan. “We have seen the tremendous growth in the vegan food industry over the last few years, and we firmly believe that vegan fashion is next.”

