Orora Launches Skincare Products Made With “North America’s First Human-Identical Vegan Collagen”

Orora Skin Science, Inc., a new Canadian beauty brand, has launched two products made with what it claims is the first vegan bioidentical human collagen ingredient in North America.

Made by leading biodesign company Geltor, the ingredient is called HumaColl21®. According to Orora, it helps to stimulate the skin’s natural collagen synthesis and by many measures is more effective than other skincare ingredients such as retinol or marine collagen. The ingredient has been available since last year.

Geltor also launched vegan collagen for food and beverages earlier this summer, and animal-free elastin for skincare products last year. In July 2020, the company raised a huge $91.3 million in Series B funding.

Orora’s first bioactive collagen products are a cream and a serum, which the company says should be used together as part of a daily skincare routine. It plans to launch several more products over the coming year.

“We are a company dedicated to sourcing the best quality ingredients in the world, and intrigued by the endless possibilities of biodesigned innovations to optimize health and wellness,” said Peter Lee, CEO of Orora. “Featuring the first bioidentical human collagen ingredient and the proven effectiveness of HumaColl21® in beauty products is going to change the way customers experience skincare. Inspired by light and new discovery, we are excited to launch Orora with our breakthrough products, providing cutting-edge science in a luxurious and accessible way.”

