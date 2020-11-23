Pharrell Williams Launches Inclusive Vegan Skincare Range “Humanrace”

Singer Pharrell Williams has launched a vegan skincare range for people of all races and genders. Williams says the range, known as Humanrace, is made for anyone, regardless of demographic.

Humanrace consists of a skin cleanser made with rice powder, an exfoliator made with lotus enzyme, and a moisturiser. The range will be available across the US from November 25.

Several celebrities have launched cruelty-free skincare ranges in recent years, including Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Rihanna. However, some of these ranges — including Rihanna’s — are not fully vegan due to the use of ingredients such as beeswax.

Demand for vegan beauty products is growing rapidly, and many new brands have sprung up to meet it. These include Nuria Beauty and the innovative company ascocell, which makes highly sustainable skincare products from algae. Even some supermarkets, such as Lidl in the UK, have launched vegan ranges. Some companies are also developing animal-free alternatives to ingredients commonly used in skincare products, such as collagen.

“We believe that every individual has the potential to understand themselves better, and wake up everyday feeling empowered to turn good intentions into actions. Our goal is to help you in this quest,” said Pharrell Williams.

Share article: share

share

share

email