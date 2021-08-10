Plant-Based Industry Leaders Speak Out on 2021’s All Vegan Met Gala Menu 

For the first time in the event’s history, the 2021 Met Gala will feature a sustainable and completely plant-based menu, featuring recipes from New York up-and-coming chefs.

“We hope that high-profile initiatives like the Met Gala’s will bring increased attention to this movement”

The luxurious, blockbuster event has enlisted 10 budding chefs from New York City to collectively craft a vegan menu for the biggest night in fashion. Vegconomist spoke with industry leaders in the plant-based world to get their take on the momentous occasion:

“This is a pivotal moment for both our society as well as food culture, and it’s exciting to see that now people all over the world—in all circles and ways of life—are embracing the goodness of plant-based eating. As pioneers and champions of the plant-based movement, it’s humbling yet incredibly gratifying to see our food philosophy hit the center stage,” commented Dan Hua, VP of Marketing for Daiya Foods, one of the leading plant-based cheese brands in North America.

“This demonstrates the way that people are truly eating and living today—to benefit people and planet. We hope that the example set by the Met Gala will inspire more people and companies to follow suit,” he added.

Instead of making their own dishes, the group of chefs will collaborate on a menu of canapés, entrées, and desserts. Celebrity restaurateur and chef Marcus Samuelsson was given the task of selecting the chefs by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

“We see more and more consumers looking to incorporate plant-based eating into their lives and we hope that high-profile initiatives like the Met Gala’s will bring increased attention to this movement,” commented Doug Hines, Chairman and CEO of Atlantic Natural Foods, maker of plant-based Loma Linda brand foods, including canned seafood alternative TUNO.

“As leaders in the plant-based space, our hope is that the younger generations can become more accustomed to enjoying delicious meat and seafood alternatives, and be more mindful of how their choices impact the environment and our planet,” he added.

The menu has not yet been revealed, though each chef’s Met Gala-inspired “summertime picnic” recipes are being shared via Instagram Reels under the hashtag #MetGalaChefs.

