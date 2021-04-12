Reebok To Launch Vegan & Sustainable Version of Its Nano X1 Training Shoe

British athletic wear company Reebok, a subsidiary of Adidas, has announced it will be launching the Nano X1 Vegan in the US. The shoe is an animal-free version of one of its most popular designs.

The Nano X1 Vegan is a USDA-certified bio-based product, meaning at least 40% of the materials are made with renewable biological resources. The uppers of the shoe are made with cotton and wood spun yarn, while the midsoles contain castor bean oil and EVA foam. The outsoles are natural rubber.

According to Reebok, the shoes are as comfortable as the non-vegan versions and have the same features, such as the brand’s Floatride Energy cushioning. The Nano X1 Vegan will be available for both men and women from May 1, retailing at $150.

It’s not the first time Reebok has launched a vegan shoe — in October, it launched the Forever Floatride GLOW in collaboration with Siena Farms. And back in 2019, it made its “plant-based” shoe Cotton + Corn fully vegan following pressure from PETA.

“We have a responsibility not just to design and create with our consumers in mind, but also planet Earth,” said Reebok senior product manager Tal Short. “Products like the Nano X1 Vegan are small, but important steps we’re taking towards our bold future sustainability ambitions as a brand.”

Share article: share

share

share

email