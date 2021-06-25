Scotland’s Beauty Kitchen Receives Highest B Corp Rating in UK Beauty Industry

Sustainable cosmetics brand Beauty Kitchen, the first UK high street beauty brand to certify as a B Corp, now announces it has become the highest-rated B Corp in the UK’s beauty industry and the fifth-highest scoring B Corp overall in the UK, according to new rankings.

The company works to solve the sustainability issues inherent to the use of cosmetics; in the UK over 95% of beauty packaging is thrown away after just one use.

Following the recent results, Beauty Kitchen’s founder Jo Chidley is calling on more Scottish businesses to certify and join B Corp, commenting yesterday; “We also want to use this news as an opportunity to call on other businesses to join the B Corp movement. Certifying is one of the best first steps you can take as a business when it comes to improving your impact on the planet. I would also love to see a boost in Scottish businesses joining – only 18 of the 500+ B Corp businesses in the UK are from Scotland; let’s make sure that number goes up!”

Since its foundation, Beauty Kitchen has grown its score from 89.3 to an impressive 139.8 thanks to a business model that prioritises purpose in a careful balance with profit. 95% of its products are registered with the vegan society while the other 5% are vegetarian and contain sustainably sourced beeswax which is a by-product of the honey industry.

In particular, Beauty Kitchen has scored highly thanks to a range of new initiatives and a sustainability-focused business model that promotes a ‘Return, Refill, Repeat’ approach to product use.

Initiatives include:

No synthetic ingredients

No microplastics (as certified by Plastic Soup Foundation)

No animal testing (Leaping Bunny approved)

Only using sustainably sourced natural ingredients

‘Beauty that Gives Back’ – for every sale, Beauty Kitchen donates 2% of sales revenue (instead of profit) to sustainable charity partners (e.g. Plastic Soup Foundation, The Seahorse Trust, In Kind Direct)

Home-grown focus: products are made in the UK, travel less and have a reduced carbon footprint, and help build a sustainable ecosystem by creating jobs in local communities

A pioneering ‘Return, Refill, Repeat’ programme that enables customers to return any packaging that has the ‘Return • Refill • Repeat‘ logo

All product packaging is 100% reusable (part of the circular economy)

Commenting on the ranking news, Co-Founder of Beauty Kitchen, Jo Chidley, said: “This is a big moment for us and the result of our team’s dedication to purposeful and sustainable business throughout the past four years, particularly during 2020. The important thing is that we keep focusing on how we can improve and continue to grow a sustainable community.

“Purpose, positive impact and sustainability leadership will always be our top focus. We are honoured to receive this recognition from B Corp, especially as they, like us, put people and planet before profit. The next step will be to make sure our #ReuseRevolution continues to grow and invite more brands to join our ‘Return, Refill, Repeat’ programme.”

