Shoes and Bags from Bonprix Receive PETA Vegan Certification

Budget fashion company bonprix is moving with the times: 75% of the own-brand range of shoes and 95 percent of the bags at bonprix have been certified as vegan by PETA. Based on sales figures in 2020, the fashion retailer estimates to sell over 2 million pairs of {PETA-Approved-Vegan} shoes this year and thus also contribute to further establishing the certificate in the market.

The 75% share of vegan shoes in the private labels is to be expanded to 85 to 90 per cent in the coming months.

With immediate effect, vegan shoes and bags in all 30 of bonprix’s international markets will carry the {PETA-Approved-Vegan} certificate. This guarantees production without the use of animal components for a total of over 35 million customers. To ensure this, the certified suppliers are regularly and strictly controlled by the internal quality management.

“With the {PETA-Approved-Vegan} certification, bonprix makes it easy for its customers to buy animal-friendly fashion. The labelling makes it possible to see at a glance which products can be purchased without hesitation. More and more people are consciously opting for a vegan lifestyle and thus also for animal-free fashion. We congratulate bonprix on this step and call on other large fashion retailers to follow suit,” says Frank Schmidt, Head of Corporate Affairs at PETA.

“As an internationally present fashion brand, we are pleased to use our reach to raise awareness for the important issue of vegan fashion together with PETA. We also realise that conscious consumption is becoming increasingly important to our customers and we want to respond to their needs. With the {PETA-Approved-Vegan} certificate, we create even more product transparency and a safe feeling for our customers who choose vegan shoes and bags,” comments Rien Jansen, Managing Director of bonprix Handelsgesellschaft and responsible for purchasing, marketing and retail, on the cooperation with the international animal rights organisation.

