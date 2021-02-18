Sports Giant Adidas Becomes 1500th Brand to Ban Fur

German sportswear giant Adidas has announced a total ban on fur use in its product range, making it the 1500th clothing and footwear company to join the likes of H&M, Marks & Spencer and Asos as a certified Fur Free Retailer.

The Fur Free Retailer program is an initiative from The Fur Free Alliance, along with the Fur Free Britain campaign from The Humane Society in partnership with UK newspaper The Daily Mirror. The aim of the latter is a total ban on the use of animal fur across the UK, as more than a dozen European countries have done, including Norway, Belgium and The Netherlands. If you’d like to show your support you can find the petition here.

According to stats from the campaign, more than 100 million animals are killed for their fur each year. It found that 72% of consumers in the UK alone disapprove of the killing of animals and a YouGov poll revealed that 93% of people have never worn or no longer wear fur.

Adidas recently revealed it has been developing vegan shoes made from a fungi-based leather alternative, as well a rebranding two of its classic shoes as animal-free and eco-friendly products.

Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International/UK said: “We commend Adidas for taking a public stand against the cruelty of fur fashion. Every time a leading brand commits to a fur-free policy, we are one step closer to a world where millions of animals no longer endure a lifetime of suffering for the frivolity of fur fashion.”

Share article: share

share

share

email