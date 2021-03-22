Stella McCartney Debuts Garments Made From Vegan Mushroom Leather

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has created two garments made from Mylo, a mushroom-based vegan leather alternative that’s completely biodegradable. The fabric is made by biotech company Bolt Threads.

The two garments are a black bustier top and balloon-leg trousers, which combine the mushroom leather with recycled scuba nylon. Stella McCartney has claimed to be the first luxury house to use Mylo.

Currently, the two pieces aren’t for sale, but McCartney hopes to use the mushroom leather again in future designs. She previously worked with Bolt Threads in 2018 to make a prototype of her Falabella bag from Mylo. The prototype was displayed at an exhibit at the Victoria and Albert Museum called “Fashioned From Nature”.

Other brands are also collaborating with Bolt Threads to make their products more sustainable. Adidas has recently revealed it will be launching shoes made with Mylo, and other brands such as Lululemon and Kering are working with the fabric too.

Bolt Threads produced its first mushroom leather bag back in 2018. Since then, the market for vegan leather has continued to grow, and it’s estimated that it will be worth $89.6 billion by 2025.

“These rare, exclusive pieces embody our shared commitment with Bolt Threads to innovate a kinder fashion industry — one that sees the birth of beautiful, luxurious materials as opposed to the deaths of our fellow creatures and planet,” said Stella McCartney.

