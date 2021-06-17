Stella McCartney Launches Sustainable Collection, Urges Changemakers to Ban Fur

Fashion designer Stella McCartney has revealed her Autumn 2021 collection, featuring her most sustainable designs yet. The launch is accompanied by a campaign calling for an end to the use of fur.

According to McCartney, 80% of the materials used in the new collection are environmentally friendly. They include sustainably sourced beech wood, regenerated nylon, recycled old-stock fabrics, and KOBA’s partially bio-based faux fur. The collection features pieces such as print dresses, boots, and brightly-coloured outerwear.

Alongside the collection, the fashion house has launched a campaign called “Our Time Has Come” in collaboration with The Humane Society International (HSI). It features photos and film of models wearing cartoon-style animal heads paired with McCartney’s designs. The video is narrated by comedian David Walliams and is in the style of a nature documentary, describing the “animals” as they roam around London.

The campaign is inspired by the idea that animals should live freely amongst us without fear of cruelty. McCartney is also asking changemakers around the world to sign HSI’s Stop Deadly Fur petition.

The designer is well-known for her vegan and sustainable fashion. In March, she launched garments made from mushroom-based vegan leather, and she has worked on everything from vegan Stan Smiths to sustainable wellies.

“While this campaign is light-hearted, I wanted to address a serious issue: ending the use of fur,” said McCartney. “Whether it is being sold here in the United Kingdom or farmed globally, barbarism knows no borders and this effort is key to my life’s mission of bringing a conscience to the fashion industry. I am proud to partner with Humane Society International and to help raise awareness of the incredible work they do.”

