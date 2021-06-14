Sustainable Fashion Factory Veshin Launches in China, Aims to Transform “Notorious” Ethics in the Industry

A sustainable vegan fashion manufacturer has launched in Guangzhou, China, with the aim of revolutionising the global fashion industry. Veshin specialises in luxury bags and accessories made only from vegan materials.

The company’s name comes from “ve”, short for vegan, and “shin”, the Chinese for “heart”. The brand was founded by British-born Joey Pringle in partnership with Chinese-born Hongliang Yu. Currently, it is offering wallets, handbags, watches, and other accessories.

Veshin has a focus on sustainable materials such as cactus leather, organic cotton, and hemp. It also uses recycled synthetic materials like nylon and polyester. To manufacture its products, it has been forming partnerships with companies such as Mexican cactus leather producer Desserto.

The brand has said it is committed to treating its workers ethically, in an industry notorious for its human rights abuses.

The future of vegan fashion

Vegan fashion is on the rise worldwide, with the global vegan women’s fashion market valued at $396.3 billion in 2019 and predicted to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% between 2020 and 2027. As the sector grows, guidelines have been developed to ensure that products labelled as vegan and sustainable meet certain standards. But much of the fashion on the market is still produced in ways that are harmful to animals, the environment, and workers.

“The main problem in the manufacturing industry is only the bare minimum is being done,” says Veshin founder Joey Pringle. “Veshin is here to showcase radical transparency by revealing everything that happens in the production process on a day-to-day basis through our social media accounts, as well as getting a B Corp Certification.”

