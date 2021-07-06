Swiss Watch Experts Reveal Ultra Sustainable “Ambassador of Change” Watches With Cactus Leather

Newly-launched Swiss watch brand DecideAndAct (d&a) has debuted a collection of sustainable vegan watches. All three designs in the Ambassador of Change collection are made entirely with recycled or bio-sourced materials.

D&a was founded by Alexander Bennouna and Martin Riemer, who both have extensive experience in the watch industry and who noticed a gap in the market for a purpose-led Swiss watch brand with a focus on sustainability.

Each of the company’s watches is designed and made locally in Switzerland, using renewable energy. The strap is made from cactus leather and recycled PET, while the packaging is reusable, biodegradable, and vegan.

The watches join an increasing number of products being made with cactus leather worldwide, including everything from boots for toddlers to boxing gloves.

Watches in the Ambassador of Change collection are available in three colours — black, silver, and gold — and will retail from £155. The company will use some of its profits to support NGOs that have a focus on peace, diversity, and ecology. In the upcoming Original Collection, 10% of profits will go to a cause chosen by the customer, while each model in the Special Editions collection will be dedicated to a specific cause.

“Improving our world requires a mindset that addresses the reason behind what we do and reciprocates what the community and environment offer to us,” said d&a CEO Alexander Bennouna. “Our watches are a statement of who we are and what we stand for. By acquiring our first and exclusive limited edition ‘Ambassador of Change’, you are endorsing a new and responsible way of doing business. Join us to be a part of meaningful change, which we can all do together.”

