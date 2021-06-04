The Body Shop Will be 100% Vegan Certified by 2023, Introduces Refill System

Beauty company The Body Shop recently announced that its entire range of product formulations will be certified by The Vegan Society and carry the Vegan Trademark by the end of 2023. The Body Shop was the first cosmetics company to oppose animal testing in cosmetics in 1989, as the company upheld the principle that beauty should not come at the expense of animal welfare.

“Going 100% vegan is a natural step for us”

The company has also announced that it will launch refill stations in 500 shops worldwide this year. This will be followed by a further 300 shops in 2022. The Body Shop will also expand its in-store recycling programme, Return, Recycle and Repeat, to 800 shops in 14 markets by the end of 2021.

Lionel Thoreau, Global Brand Director at The Body Shop, says: “Going 100% vegan is a natural step for us and vegan beauty products are the next important stage in our sustainability and environmental efforts. This, along with our global refill and in-store recycling programmes, makes The Body Shop attractive to ethically-minded customers.”

Commenting on the refill initiative, Thoreau said, “We want refill packs to become mainstream – easy and accessible to everyone. This is just the first stage of our 5-year plan to roll out refill stations around the world.”

The Vegan Society is the world’s reference in certifying a product as vegan and they are extremely thorough in their certification process where they check every supplier and manufacturer of raw materials. At The Body Shop, that’s over 3,700 raw materials. Currently, 60% of The Body Shop products are vegan.

Chantelle Adkins, Director of Business Development at The Vegan Society, commented, “The Body Shop’s drive to achieve 100 per cent vegan certification for its extensive portfolio of formulas demonstrates its consistent commitment to delivering the best in effective and environmentally friendly products.”

