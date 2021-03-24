Top Haircare Products That Are 100% Vegan

Research has shown that vegan products are healthier for your hair thanks to the use of natural ingredients, such as oils, minerals and plant extracts, which have been proven to protect and nourish hair from the roots to the tips. Additionally, many vegan shampoos can reverse hair damage and nourish the scalp, preventing problems such as dry scalp and dandruff, whilst stimulating hair growth.

The following brands have led the market for several years now, with consumers attracted by their 100% vegan formulas and proven haircare results.

Pureology

Pureology was born from an idea to create the best professional products for colour-treated hair, using 100% vegan ingredients comprising of corn, coconut and sugar to gently cleanse hair without stripping colour.

The Pureology Hydrate Boost range comprises a gentle, sulphate free shampoo and conditioner that effectively moisturises the hair with added superfood treatment comprising of jojoba, green tea and sage for an ultimate hydration boost.

Monpure London

Developed by a team of beauty experts, dermatologists and scientists united in a mission to find a real solution for hair loss and thinning, Monpure successfully bridges the gap between skin and haircare.

Its leading range of haircare products are free from silicones, sulphates and parabens and only use 100% vegan ingredients that are ethically and sustainably sourced. PETA approved, all of its products use a high concentration of active botanicals to nourish the scalp and promote healthy hair growth, as demonstrated by the fact its shampoo and conditioner recently scooped ‘Best Anti-Breakage Shampoo and Conditioner’ in the 2021 Good Housekeeping Awards.

Olaplex

Olaplex is a leading hair treatment brand that transforms hair from dry and brittle into soft, shiny, resilient locks. Its patented active chemistry (utilised in both its shampoo and conditioner) is described as ‘The original bond builder’ that works on a molecular level to repair damaged and broken bonds that are caused by chemical, thermal and mechanical damage.

The Olaplex shampoo is DEA, aldehyde, formaldehyde, sulphate, phosphate and paraben-free and boasts 100% vegan ingredients that are proven to protect, repair and maintain hair bonds to eliminate frizz, flyaways and split ends.

Maria Nila

Maria Nila is a Swedish based brand that prides itself on creating 100% vegan, cruelty-free haircare and hair styling products that are also environmentally friendly.

Focused on inspiring consumers to take a step towards a sustainable and friendlier world, Maria Nila haircare products range from repair shampoos and conditioners through to treatment masques and creams, all manufactured to reverse hair damage with the use of natural ingredients.

Mark Readman, Managing Director of leading online haircare retailer Luxurious Look, comments: “We noticed more and more of our customers were making the switch to vegan haircare products and were also asking us for an increased vegan offering in our feedback sessions. There is also a shift in customers wanting hair and scalp care ‘solutions’ that are gentle and use all-natural ingredients. Our vegan range is very much front and centre to address that need.”

