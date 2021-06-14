Vans Launches Its First Vegan and Sustainable Collection, Featuring Classic Designs

Footwear brand Vans has launched its first ever vegan and eco-friendly shoe collection. Called Eco Theory, it features sustainable versions of four classic Vans designs — the Authentic, the Slip-Ons, the Style 36 Decon, and the SK8-Hi 38 high tops.

All the shoes feature natural rubber soles, organic cotton uppers, and laces made from jute. The footbeds are lined with cork, while all the inks and glues used are water-based. Vans says the materials are from sources that follow “proven ethical and sustainable practices” and treat workers responsibly.

The new collection is now available in several countries worldwide, though the SK8-Hi 38 shoes are not available in all regions. Vans says Eco Theory is just the first step in its journey towards more sustainable footwear.

A report last October estimated that the market for vegan footwear is now worth around $24.86 billion, and will expand at a rate of 7.2% between 2020 and 2030. Another report last month predicted rapid growth for the sustainable footwear market, forecasting a CAGR of 6.2% between 2020 and 2026.

“Sustainability has to be at the forefront of Vans for the future,” says Vans Professional Surfer Dane Gudauskas, the face of the new Eco Theory collection. “It’s a fantastic moment to own the space and contribute to a more sustainable way of producing.”

