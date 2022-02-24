The 8 Most Exciting Startups Upcycling with Innovative Ingredients

Upcycling is a fast-growing trend in the plant-based industry, where discarded “waste” products are being re-purposed into incredible new products and ingredients.

While vegconomist enthusiastically supports all innovators, we especially admire these creative brands.

Take Two – Spent grains

Portland-based Take Two transforms barley grains leftover from beer brewing into nutritious, fiber-rich barley milk. A subsidiary of EverGrain, owned by beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, Take Two reuses over 500,000 pounds of discarded grain each year.

Naylor Farms – Cabbage

In 2021, UK-based Naylor Farms revealed plans to transform cabbage into innovative, functional protein ingredients. The company utilizes leftovers from coleslaw production such as cabbage crop, trimmings and leaves. Naylor says cabbage is a “super sustainable protein”, and has developed a patented cold-extraction process to produce higher-protein ingredients.

Kern Tec – Fruit pits

This Austrian startup has discovered the valuable nutrition inside the discarded pits of fruits like apricots, cherries and plums. A participant in the ProVeg incubator, the company has developed unique supply chain technology to process thousands of pits into items like oils, dairy-free ice cream and yogurt.

Caju Love – Cashew fruit

In 2021, Hawaii’s Caju Love introduced the first-ever cashew meat made from upcycled cashew apples. A byproduct of the cashew nut industry, the highly nutritious cashew apple is naturally meaty and the company says it cooks like chicken, pork, or ground meat.

Luya Foods – Okara

More 14 million tons of okara, the waste product from tofu and soy milk production, are discarded globally every year despite its high nutrition and fiber content. Luya Foods, a spinoff from Switzerland’s Bern University, converts okara into flavorful plant-based alternatives such as ready-to-cook chunks and burger patties.

Seconds – Carrots

Seconds is an innovative snack brand that “rescues” neglected carrots by milling them into flour, adding seasonings and baking them into crispy, gluten-free crackers.

Wholly Veggie – Cauliflower

Canadian brand Wholly Veggie also turns vegetables into value-added products by sourcing misfit or unsellable produce. The brand has teamed up with Outcast Foods to release innovations like plant-based Mozzarella Sticks and a patented gluten-free cauliflower crust.

Grounded Foods – Cauliflower and hemp

This cutting-edge Australian company also repurposes cauliflower, combined with fermented hemp, into a premium line of dairy-free cheeses. Through such repurposing, the brand says it can offer its cheeses at a lower price point with increased sustainability benefits.

If your brand uses upcycled ingredients and we missed you, feel free to get in touch via [email protected]