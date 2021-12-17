Abbot’s Butcher Selected as First Whole30 Approved Plant-Based Meat

Abbot’s Butcher, a leader in clean-label plant-based beef, chicken, and chorizo, announced the brand has become the first Whole30 Certified plant-based meat.

Whole30 is a popular health program that promotes eliminating certain foods – including dairy, added sugar, and grains – thought to contribute to inflammation and other chronic health issues. The Whole30 Approved label recognizes products that meet the organization’s strict standards for minimally-processed, nutritious foods made without synthetic chemicals.

Containing only pea protein, olive oil, vinegar, herbs, and spices, Abbot Butcher’s Ground “Beef” and Pork “Chorizo” became the first animal-free meat products to fully satisfy all of the program’s requirements.

Founded in Southern California in 2017, Abbot’s Butcher aims to lead the “next generation” of plant-based meats – products crafted from simple and whole food ingredients without the artificial flavors, gums and preservatives commonly found in meat alternatives. Abbot’s Butcher gained success in farmer’s markets before expanding to over 800 retail and foodservice locations nationwide, including Sprouts Farmer’s Markets.

In October, Abbot’s Butcher successfully closed a Series A funding round that included celebrity investors Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson. The company said those funds would help accelerate foodservice expansion, retail distribution and new product development.

Delicious for everyone

The coveted Whole30 Approval will only further bolster the company’s mission to make plant-based meats sophisticated products of premium quality and nutrition.

“We’re thrilled to have Abbot’s Butcher as a part of our Whole30 family, and to offer their products as our first plant-based meats,” said Melissa Urban, co-founder and CEO of the Whole30 program. “While those on plant-based or vegan diets will love these new Whole30 options, they are delicious enough for everyone—my whole family loved them!”

“We are proud of the Whole30 distinction and are excited to share this news with customers who are looking to add more plant-based meals in the new year,” says Kerry Song, CEO of Abbot’s Butcher. “Our plant-based meats are deeply flavorful. The Ground “Beef” has a rich, umami flavor and meaty bite, while the “Chorizo” is bursting with flavor from zesty chilies and a hint of smokiness. It’s simply delicious food made with integrity.”