ALDI USA’s Earth Grown Products Awarded the Good Housekeeping Seal

The list of ALDI-exclusive foods bearing the Good Housekeeping seal continues to grow, this time with the addition of 34 Earth Grown products. Customer favourites such as Vegan Macaroni & Cheese, Meatballs without Meat, Coconutmilk Strawberry Yogurt and Meatless Chicken Tenders are among the new products awarded by the Good Housekeeping Institute.

When Earth Grown products hit the US market in 2018 as “ALDI Finds”, they quickly became a customer favourite. Due to their increasing popularity, ALDI accelerated the development and launch of new Earth Grown product alternatives. The plant-based product line is expected to continue to grow in the coming year, according to the company.

“The ALDI Earth Grown line makes delicious plant-based nutrition more accessible. The line demonstrates a commitment to more sustainable food choices without sacrificing taste or quality. We are pleased to welcome this innovative and environmentally conscious line from ALDI to our Good Housekeeping Seal family,” said Stefani Sassos, registered dietitian with the Good Housekeeping Institute.

The Good Housekeeping Institute has already awarded several other ALDI brands. In 2020, 80 Simply Nature foods and in 2019, more than 50 Little Journey products received the Good Housekeeping seal. In addition, the entire liveGfree line and the Never Any! line have been marked with the Good Housekeeping seal since 2018.

“ALDI customers have loved Earth Grown products from the moment we launched them. Customer feedback led us to create this exceptional line of delicious vegetarian and vegan foods, and at great prices. We are proud of the brand’s success and honoured that Earth Grown foods are now endorsed by America’s Most Trusted Emblem,” said Joan Kavanaugh, Vice President of National Buying at ALDI

