Alvus Sailing Launches Vegan Sailing Vacations in Croatia

Croatian company Alvus Sailing has launched a sailing vacation with a difference — all meals provided aboard during the 7-day voyage will be completely vegan.

The vacation was created by partners Matea and Marina. Matea has just completed a sailing major and has worked as a skipper, while Marina has a passion for plant-based cooking. The pair decided to combine their passions to create a vegan sailing vacation.

Since finding vegan options in Croatia can be challenging, the idea may be particularly popular with vegans from abroad. Marina, who cooks all the meals on board herself, is inspired by a combination of Mediterranean and Asian cuisines. Both cuisines traditionally include a lot of plant-based foods.

Guests will receive three vegan meals per day, along with snacks. They will also be invited to help forage wild plants along the way, which will be incorporated into the meals.

“The combination came as a natural consequence of our passions,” Matea told Total Croatia News. “Since it is very cozy to have someone cook for you on the boat, I thought that could be a very good offer for tourists in general.”

Vegan vacations

A report in March found that veganism is having an increasingly large impact on the travel industry, with vegan-friendly trips being offered to attract trade as companies struggle to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Vegan vacations began to boom back in 2019, with luxury trips particularly popular.

“As travel companies aspire to personalize each individual’s experience, veganism should be an area to be acknowledged and acted upon, not ignored across the tourism sector,” says Travel & Tourism Analyst Johanna Bonhill-Smith.

Share article: share

share

share

email