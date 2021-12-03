Amy’s Drive-Thru Opens 4th Fast Food Outlet in Roseville, California

Amy’s Drive-Thru opens 4th Fast Food Outlet with eco-friendly design as part of plan to bring 25-30 new restaurants to the West Coast



Amy’s Drive Thru announced today it has opened a new location in Roseville, California. The all-vegetarian mini-chain now has four restaurants across Northern California, including Rohnert Park, Corte Madera and San Francisco International Airport locations. Amy’s Drive Thru offers customers a 100% plant-based take on classic American burgers, fries, and milkshakes.

Though it serves dairy, all of its menu items can be made fully vegan upon request. Amy’s latest opening is part of a plan to bring 25-30 new restaurants to the West Coast over the next five years, including in Thousand Oaks and Aliso Viejo in 2022.

Amy’s Drive Thru was founded in 2015 by the makers of Amy’s Kitchen, the notable vegetarian packaged food company. Established to be a healthier, more eco-conscious version of fast food, its menu is largely organic and highly customizable for gluten-free guests. Favorite menu items include “The Amy”, a double burger patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a secret sauce. Customers also enjoy the popular chili, handmade milkshakes, and fresh organic salads.

In 2020, Amy’s Drive-Thru became one of the first B Corp Certified fast-food restaurants, and the Roseville location will be its most sustainable effort yet. New environmental features include solar shading, an insulation roof filled with living plants, low-emission parking and electric vehicle charging stations. Furthermore, it plans to operate as a zero-waste and zero-impact facility by serving all its food in compostable packaging.

“We’re really excited to be here in Roseville, our first location outside of the Bay area,” said Andy Berliner, Amy’s Drive Thru co-founder. “Since we started Amy’s Kitchen and Amy’s Drive Thru, it’s been our passion and goal to make great-tasting organic food convenient and accessible for people, and with the opening of our Roseville location, we’re able to serve many more people in a whole new region.”

“We are so excited to welcome guests into our new Roseville location. We want people to come, stay a while and leave feeling good,” said Roseville General Manager Andrea Ware.

Amy’s Drive-Thru is now serving customers at 1119 Galleria Blvd., Roseville, CA.