Animal-Free Dairy Brand Brave Robot Ice Cream Secures Listings in 5000 Stores

Brave Robot, an animal-free dairy ice cream brand founded by The Urgent Company, will be available at 5000 stores across the US by April 22. The brand was only launched last year, but has already seen huge demand.

Brave Robot ice cream is made using Perfect Day’s animal-free whey protein, which is produced by fermentation. The resulting ice cream is indistinguishable from conventional dairy.

Perfect Day has already partnered with several other brands, such as Graeter’s in Ohio and Igloo Dessert Bar in Hong Kong, to create animal-free dairy ice creams.

According to The Urgent Company, its aim is to make delicious animal-free ice cream accessible to all. The ice cream will have a suggested retail price of $5.99 per pint, lower than many vegan brands currently on the market.

By April, Brave Robot will be sold at supermarkets like Kroger, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Albertsons/Safeway, Stop & Shop, and Shoprite, among others.

“Retailer excitement for Brave Robot highlights the growing demand by shoppers for items that are better for them, and better for the planet too,” says the company’s VP of Marketing, Jon Spear. “Brave Robot retail support efforts will emphasize that small changes can have a big impact. We want to encourage people to reduce their environmental impact, and our ice cream is an easy, delicious first step.”

