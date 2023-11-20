Asda Launches Extensive Vegan Christmas Range, Including Turkey With “Skin”

This year, UK supermarket chain Asda is offering an extensive vegan Christmas range featuring 57 products. Some of the highlights of the range are:

Whole No Turkey — Made from a combination of wheat, pea, and soy protein, this turkey alternative features a unique crispy “skin” coating. Like conventional turkey, it also has a light-coloured “breast” and darker-coloured “legs”, with the two plant-based meats having different textures.

Oyster & Porcini Mushroom Wellington — Designed for those who prefer a more vegetable-based option, this wellington contains white and oyster mushrooms with pea protein. The filling is topped with chestnut and porcini mushroom duxelles and wrapped in pastry.

Mushroom Pigs in Smoky Aubergine Bacon — A plant-based version of traditional pigs in blankets (small sausages wrapped in bacon).

Double Choc & Honeycomb Cake Pop Bites — Cake-based truffles with a dense chocolatey centre, dotted with honeycomb pieces and coated in Belgian dark chocolate. The cake pops are hand-finished with a rose gold lustre.

Strawberry Trifle — Strawberry compote and whole strawberries topped with vegan sponge and dairy-free custard. The dessert is finished with plant-based cream.

Crumble-Topped Vegan Mince Pies — A twist on traditional mince pies, featuring a spiced fruit filling topped with cinnamon and ginger spiced crumble.

All products are part of Asda’s own-brand plant-based range, OMV!, which was launched at the beginning of the year to offer “decadent, tasty treats”. The supermarket chain previously offered a wide range of Christmas options in 2022.

“This year, our incredible colleagues have been busy innovating, sourcing, and creating our most impressive and extensive range to date,” said Sam Dickson, Interim Chief Customer Officer at Asda. “Whilst 2023 has been a tough year for everyone across the UK, we want to ensure we can provide lots of opportunities for great tasting food and drink, and our customers don’t have to compromise on quality. We have hundreds of innovative new products as well as improved favourites, meaning even more Christmas magic for your dinner table or party spread.”