Barvecue Announces New Retail Partnerships and Giveaways for Veganuary

North Carolina’s Barvecue, producer of plant-based BBQ pulled “pork”, announces three retail launches as well as promotions with Lowes Foods and Central Market and an Instagram giveaway to mark Veganuary.

Building on the remarkable momentum achieved in 2021, Barvecue is now partnering with New Seasons Market in January followed by Harmons Grocery and The Fresh Market in early February, bringing its retail footprint to 950+ stores across the US.

Continued trajectory of plant-based success

In February 2021 Barvecue launched its full line of plant-based meats is available now on ShopVejii.com.

The following month, the company announced it had broken ground on the world’s largest plant-based smokehouse – a 10,000 square foot production facility called The Carolina Smokehouse with an initial capacity of 800,000 pounds per year.

In May, the vegan BBQ pork launched across all ten Central Market locations in Texas, encompassing Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, San Antonio, Southlake, Austin, and Dallas.

In August, the brand had big retail news with a launch throughout the US into 360 Sprouts locations.

The following November, Barvecue disrupted the latino market with new product wood-smoked plant-based carnitas, one of the first Hispanic-inspired alt-meat products to be widely available in US grocery stores.

Instagram Giveaway

To celebrate Veganuary and to encourage the public to try plant-based meat alternatives, the company is giving away a sampler pack including Pulled BVQ, Naked BVQ, and Carnitas, along with a winter hat. For more information and to enter, follow Barvecue on Instagram .

Speaking to vegconomist back in 2020, Founder Lee Cooper talked about his brand’s big plans for the future and mission to dominate the market: “Barvecue wants to claim a slice of the exponentially growing market for plant-based meat and become the number one plant-based barbecue brand globally.”