Barvecue’s Famous Vegan BBQ Pulled Pork Now Available For Home Delivery on Vejii

Vejii Holdings Ltd. announces a new partnership with Barvecue, a plant-based barbeque brand of hugely popular wood-smoked vegan pulled pork from soy and wheat. Through the new agreement, Barvecue’s full line of plant-based meats is available now on ShopVejii.com. Barvecue products will be cold packed and can be delivered within 2-3 business days across the United States.

“We are excited to add Barvecue to our product offering, all of which can be delivered contact-free, right to the customer’s door,” said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. “Our team has seen a rapid increase in brands wanting to list directly on the Vejii platform since our launch, and this allows for further collaboration and co-branding opportunities, as well as increased margins which collectively solidify Vejii’s marketplace model.”

“Plant-based meat alternatives are one of the highest-selling categories on our site. We are excited to expand that category with a unique brand such as Barvecue, which specifically offers smoked plant-based options”, said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii Holdings. “With the surge in popularity around plant-based options, having a true one-stop shop allows consumers to have access to products that appease even the pickiest eaters in the family.”

