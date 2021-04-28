Barvecue’s Vegan BBQ Products to Launch in US Colleges as Gen Z Becomes Increasingly Plant Forward

Barvecue, producers of wood-smoked, plant-based barbecue, launches with Harvest Table Culinary Group at Elon. Distributed through Cheney Brothers Foodservice, one of the fastest growing broadline distributors in the United States, Elon will be the first of many college & university foodservice locations for the Barvecue brand.

The move is a significant one owing to the fact that Generation Z, now in college and the first digitally native generation, are influencing the food industry with their choices, namely a shift towards eating more plant-based meals.

Young people’s demand for choice in plantbased options will have a huge effect on the future of food. One study conducted by Aramark, a foodservice company serving over 3 million students in higher-education institutions, indicated that 65 percent of Gen Z want a more “plant-forward” diet, while 79 percent would eat meatless meals once or twice a week.

“We look forward to partnering with Barvecue. This is an exciting opportunity to distribute another great product. Customers with the desire to offer plant-based items will certainly benefit from the value of the Barvecue brand. We offer a wide variety of quality local, global, and specialty items to our customers and we are thrilled to add a local, sustainable plant-based and gluten-free BBQ option,” noted Blythe Blake, District Sales Representative for Cheney Brothers.

“We are very excited to be working with Cheney Brothers. We share the same goal of bringing sustainable options to college campuses throughout the South. At Barvecue, we see the sizeable opportunity to serve our eco-friendly plant-based chopped and pulled pork products to younger generations that are concerned with climate change and the environment. It’s a perfect match and we are thrilled to have started with Elon University on Earth Day,” says Founder & CEO, Barvecue.

