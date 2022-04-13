Bel Brands USA Announces Babybel Plant-Based Cheese is Now Available Nationwide in US

Bel Brands USA announces its highly anticipated Babybel Plant-Based cheese is now available at US retailers nationwide. The creamy dairy-free snack can be found in Whole Foods, Sam’s Club, and Fresh Thyme locations, as well as select Costco stores in the Southeast US. Availability will continue to expand throughout 2022.

Made to taste like Mozzarella cheese, Babybel Plant-Based is a vegan version of the company’s popular Mini Babybel cheese wheels, and offers a good source of dairy-free calcium and B12.

Bel Brands says it leveraged the company’s 150 years of cheesemaking experience to create the new snack, which comes wrapped in Babybel’s signature wax coating, now colored bright green. The company also notes its packaging is made from 80% paper with inside wrappers that are certified home compostable by TUV Austria.

Meeting taste expectations

“Babybel is an iconic cheese brand, so it was imperative that we delivered a plant-based offering that met the expectations our consumers have when it comes to taste, texture and quality,” says Melanie Nemoy, Brand Director at Babybel. “At the end of the day, our fans had the final say on this product after numerous rounds of tasting and refinement.”

The snacks are also available in a variety of sizes, including a six-count bag at Whole Foods and Fresh Thyme, a 20-count pack at Sam’s Club and 32-count pack at Costco. Babybel Plant-Based adds to the company’s growing portfolio of dairy-free innovations such as Boursin Dairy-Free and Nurishh, its first fully plant-based cheese line.

Filling the flavor gap

“At Bel Brands USA we have a continued commitment to bringing forward great tasting cheese options that meet our consumers’ evolving needs, including expanding our portfolio to plant-based offerings,” said Shannon Maher, Chief Marketing Officer at Bel Brands USA. “Plant-based snack cheese offerings to-date lack a true dairy flavor and texture. We recognized this gap and went to work to develop this delicious snack so that every cheese-lover has the opportunity to enjoy Babybel.”