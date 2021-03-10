Better Nature Announces Mindful Chef Collaboration, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

British brand Better Nature, which specialises in tempeh products, has announced a partnership with leading recipe box service Mindful Chef. The service is aiming to offer more plant-based options to its 30,000 customers due to growing demand.

Two new plant-based recipes are now available from the Mindful Chef website — cottage pie with Better Nature tempeh mince and nasi goreng with Saucy Stir-fry Better Bites.

The recipe boxes cost £6 per portion for family boxes, with free nationwide delivery. They come with several recipes designed by nutritionists, all of which take under 30 minutes to prepare.

“Mindful Chef is a company that shares our passion for great tasting quality food so we’re so excited about this partnership,” said Christopher Kong, Co-Founder of Better Nature. “For us, it’s the next step in our mission to make our tempeh-based products even more accessible, while increasing awareness and education around their unique nutritional content, wide-ranging health benefits, and delicious versatility in the kitchen. We want to show people that protein can be sourced sustainably and ethically without compromising on taste, and these new recipes certainly do that.”

Better Nature crowdfunding campaign

The increasing demand for plant-based meals has been accelerated by the pandemic, and growth in demand for tempeh has been particularly strong. Better Nature’s tempeh sales increased by 1400% in the year to January 2021.

Last year, Better Nature also became the world’s first plastic neutral alt-meat company. Its products are now sold at over 200 retailers, and it has filed three patents. In the wake of this success, the company will be launching a crowdfunding campaign on Seedrs later this month.

The campaign aims to raise £1,500,000 to launch into major supermarkets with a nationwide marketing campaign. The funding will also help the company to develop new products, with a brand new range expected to launch in May.

The campaign’s private launch is on March 23, with the public launch following on March 29. Those interested in contributing can pre-register here to be notified.

Share article: share

share

share

email