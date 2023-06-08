Revolutionary Vegan Fining Agent: Chinova Bioworks Harnesses the Humble Button Mushroom to Transform the Beverage Market

Chinova Bioworks, a food technology company based in Canada, unveils MycoKleer™, an innovative vegan clarifying and fining agent designed for beverage production.

This sustainably produced solution aims to revolutionize the industry by enhancing the efficiency of the beverage clarification process, thereby saving valuable time, energy, and money. Chinova claims that MycoKleer™ is a game-changer in the pursuit of eco-friendly and cost-effective beverage manufacturing.

Created from upcycled white button mushrooms, MycoKleer™ is a vegan, clean-label, self-affirmed GRAS processing aid, offering an all-natural alternative to synthetic or animal-based fining agents for clarifying beverages. It is described as a fast-acting solution that attracts and binds with yeasts, tannins, proteins, and other unwanted particles from a variety of beverages such as juice, coffee, tea, cider, seltzer, beer, and wine.

In a recent collaboration, Chinova Bioworks joined forces with Moonshine Creek Distillery (MCD) to address the issue of natural sediment and turbidity in their highly popular Apple Crumble cocktail. Following a series of fruitful pilot tests, MCD successfully produced an entire batch of the cocktail utilizing MycoKleer™. The rapid reduction in turbidity not only resulted in a clearer beverage but also yielded substantial savings in labor and production costs for MCD. This successful partnership highlights the effectiveness of MycoKleer™ in delivering efficient and cost-effective solutions for beverage production.

“Our old labor-intensive process used a delicate filter system and caused a loss of 10 liters per 50-liter batch after settling,” said Joshua Clark, vice president and co-owner of Moonshine Creek Distillery. “With MycoKleer™, we were able to save an additional 3 liters per batch of Apple Crumble cocktail. We’ve also reduced the amount of materials used and created a less labor-intensive process, while making the Apple Crumble Cocktail clearer in less time than the original.”

Learn more about the new product at www.chinovabioworks.com.