Chobani Launches New Oat and Pumpkin Drink for Fall Season

Chobani introduces Chobani Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice, a pumpkin flavored oat drink made from whole-grain oats. The product is vegan-friendly, a good source of calcium, dairy, and lactose-free, and designed as a beverage for the fall season, for which it is also bringing back the pumpkin-flavored Chobani Oat Coffee Creamer.

Chobani filed for IPO in 2021. A year later, the company announced: “We have come to the tough conclusion that it does not make sense for Chobani to be in the dairy milk business at this time […] We did look at ways to evolve in order to continue servicing our customers, but at the end of the day, we thought it would be best to focus our resources and prioritize our core products, like yogurt, coffee creamers and oatmilk.” Some dairy products are still visible on the website however the majority appears to be based on oats.

“Demand for fall beverages is at an all-time high this year and as befits Chobani, we continue to bring new and exciting things to this highly anticipated season by expanding our robust seasonal offering with the limited edition Chobani Oatmilk Pumpkin Expanding Spice,” said Chobani’s Chief Innovation Officer Niel Sandfort.

Chobani Oatmilk is also available year-round in four classic flavors: Original, Vanilla, Original Extra Creamy and Zero Sugar Original.

For more information, visit chobani.com