Kenco Targets Younger Consumer Group with New Plant-Based Oat & Almond Lattes

British coffee brand Kenco is diversifying its range with the launch of plant-based lattes, available in two varieties — oat and almond.

Sold in boxes of six sachets, the products are said to offer a coffee shop-style frothy latte described as “rich and creamy”. They are low in fat and sugar, complying with the UK’s HFSS nutrition regulations.

The lattes have been introduced in response to the growing demand for plant-based alternatives among younger shoppers, along with a trend towards making barista-quality coffee at home. Figures suggest that one-fifth of consumers now choose plant-based milks in cafés, while one in three consume them at home.

“Big opportunity”

The launch comes as consumers worldwide increasingly demand plant-based coffee products, leading creamer brand Coffee mate to introduce plant-based options in the US last year for the first time in its 50-year history. Coffee shops are also expanding their plant-based offerings — most now offer milk alternatives, and UK chain Costa recently launched vegan whipped cream.

“We have identified that there is a big opportunity to deliver premium plant-based coffee moments to consumers at home,” said Roberto De Felice, marketing director UK&I at Kenco parent company Jacobs Douwe Egberts. “With our innovation, we are set to recruit younger shoppers to the category and drive incremental sales for retailers with both our Oat and Almond variants. We are committed to innovating in line with current trends and can’t wait to offer a quality product designed for the modern-day coffee drinker.”

Kenco’s plant-based lattes will soon be available at Asda, Sainsbury’s, Ocado, and Amazon.