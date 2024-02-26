Cremaura Offers “Delightful and Guilt-Free” Vegan Tequila Liqueurs

Cremaura Tequila is a new UK brand offering plant-based tequila cream liqueurs. The products are also gluten-free, with the aim of being inclusive for everyone.

The liqueurs are available in four flavours — rose, orange, café, and chocolate — with more additions reportedly coming soon. The beverages feature sustainable packaging, including recycled glass bottles, sugar cane heat seals, and recyclable cardboard.

Cremaura recently announced a partnership with leading West Midlands drinks wholesaler Swallow Wholesale Drinks Solutions, and has reported growing interest from other wholesalers. For Valentine’s Day, the company partnered with Bolicious Vegan Chocolates to offer a range of chocolate liqueurs in the flavours hazelnut, tiramisu, orange, and dark rose gianduja.



Despite being a relatively new brand, Cremaura is already available at various bar groups, Michelin-star restaurants, and retailers. The liqueurs saw a particularly positive response during Veganuary, and the café flavour recently sold out due to strong demand.

“Trailblazing force”

Cremaura has been certified by Vegan Friendly UK and is currently exploring membership in the 1% for the Planet initiative, where at least 1% of annual sales are donated to certified environmental causes. The company says that its success so far illustrates the strong demand for vegan spirits.

Other plant-based liqueurs on the market include P*nther Milk‘s oat milk-based cocktails, LUSTRE’s cream liqueurs made with soy protein and coconut oil, and Baileys Almande.

“Cremaura Tequila, a trailblazing force in the UK spirits industry, proudly stands out by putting customers and the planet first,” said Creamura. “In a market where uniqueness and sustainability go hand in hand, we are setting a new standard. Our commitment to inclusivity ensures that everyone, regardless of dietary choices, can enjoy the delightful and guilt-free experience of Cremaura Tequila.”