    • French Startup Bon Vivant Raises €4M For Precision Fermented Plant Milk

    April 19, 2022
    Lyon-based startup Bon Vivant recently raised €4 million to develop its plant-based milk using precision fermentation, which reportedly will be much closer in taste to the existing alternatives on the market. Participants in the funding round include Alliance for Impact, High Flyers Capital, Kima Ventures, Founders Future and Picus Capital.

    The company was founded in late 2021 by Hélène Briand, an agricultural engineer, and Stéphane Mac Millan, a businessman. Through precision fermentation, Bon Vivant aims to accurately mimic the taste and texture of milk, without using cows and with respect for the environment.

    “This method of production is a process we have used for centuries, the scientific understanding of which was made possible in the 19th century by the French researcher Louis Pasteur. Today, Bon Vivant honours this heritage and develops yeasts that produce milk proteins. Thanks to our yeasts, we produce milk proteins identical to those produced by cows,” explains the startup on its website.

